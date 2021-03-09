Garland ISD and Frisco ISD have more than 2,500 total cases combined following state's latest COVID report

Garland was ranked 5th in the state and Frisco was 8th for total cumulative cases, according to the report

DALLAS — The state health department shared its recent data for COVID-19 cases in schools for the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.

Schools in Texas self-reported a total of 27,353 student cases and 4,447 staff cases on campus through Aug. 29.

The district with the highest number of cumulative cases in the North Texas area is Garland ISD with 1,457 student and staff cases, followed by Frisco ISD with 1,133.

The Department of State Health Services shared the latest report, released on Friday, which refers to cases recorded during the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 22. Cumulative totals started with cases from Aug. 2 of this year.

"Because data are self-reported by schools, local or publicly available information may be more up to date," the state health department said.

The Texas Education Agency requires school districts to report positive COVID case information to state and local health departments.

Cumulatively across the state, there have been 51,904 positive student cases and 12,026 positive staff cases so far this year.

Districts that suspended in-person classes due to COVID:

Wolfe City ISD

Wolfe City ISD will close the "normal daily operations" of all campuses at the end of the school day Friday due to the high number of absences. Classes will resume Monday, Sept. 13.

"Today, the current district COVID count is 22 students and 8 staff," the district said. "Although the COVID count is at a weekly low today for students, the district student absences count is over 115 students."

Several grade levels at each of the four campuses have major absences for students and staff, the district said.

Wolfe City ISD reported 24 new student cases and 6 new staff cases to the state for the data period (Aug. 23-29).

District cumulative total, according to the state's latest report:

Total staff cases: 10

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 647

Richardson ISD

Richardson ISD announced it would be closing one of its schools, Brentfield Elementary, for one week due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among students taking part in in-person learning.

The district told parents in a letter that nearly a quarter of students at the elementary school were absent from in-person learning as of Sept. 1.

According to officials, all Brentfield Elementary students will be participating in virtual-only learning from Friday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 10 "in order to prevent further transmission at school."

Richardson ISD reported 145 new student cases and 20 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 311

Total staff cases: 73

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 37,528

On Friday, the district's dashboard said there were 315 active student cases and 32 active staff cases.

Data for large districts in North Texas:

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD reported 239 new student cases and 71 new staff cases to the state for the data period (Aug. 23-29.)

District cumulative total, according to the state's latest report:

Total student cases: 389

Total staff cases: 186

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 77,074

According to the district's COVID case dashboard on Friday, there were 917 students who were either considered an exposure or in quarantine for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. There were 861 active cases in the district.

Dallas ISD

The DSHS campus data didn't have new cases from Dallas ISD for the data period, but a spokesperson said the Dallas ISD dashboard is updated daily at 5 p.m.

According to the district dashboard, there have been 1,456 total cases in the district so far this year, which includes 951 student cases. There are 455 cases so far this week.

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD reported 573 new student cases and 44 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 1,020

Total staff cases: 113

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 63,758

Each Monday, the district updates its dashboard with data from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29. During that week, there were 518 student cases and 34 staff cases.

Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD reported 40 new student cases and 6 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 278

Total staff cases: 106

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 56,610

On Tuesday, the district's dashboard said there were 123 active daily student cases and 9 active daily staff cases.

Garland ISD

Garland ISD reported 193 new student cases and 20 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

The district announced on Aug. 24 that it would start requiring masks from Sept. 1 until Oct. 26 for anyone on its facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 1,306

Total staff cases: 151

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 53,816

On Friday, the district's dashboard said there were 553 active student cases and 67 active staff cases.

Plano ISD

Plano ISD reported 427 new student cases and 49 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 679

Total staff cases: 111

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 49,933

On Friday, the district's dashboard said there were 494 current student cases and 60 current staff cases.

Lewisville ISD

Plano ISD reported 364 new student cases and 31 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 619

Total staff cases: 71

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 48,957

On Friday, the district's dashboard said there were 70 new cases.

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD reported 55 new student cases and 6 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 313

Total staff cases: 103

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 38,451

On Friday, the district's dashboard said that from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29, there were 369 student cases and 42 staff cases.

Keller ISD

Keller ISD reported 342 new student cases and 60 new staff cases during the state's reporting period, the district said.

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 34,635