Galleria Dallas plans to reopen on May 4 with modified hours, new guidelines

All employees and shoppers will be required to wear face masks and follow other guidelines when visiting the center.

DALLAS — Galleria Dallas is one of the first malls in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to announce its reopening plan.

Earlier this week, Gov. Abbott announced malls can reopen Friday with 25 percent capacity.

On Wednesday, Galleria Dallas officials announced they are holding off on opening immediately and instead will reopen with modified hours on Monday, May 4.

"While we are excited to resume business in our center, we were not willing to rush to open unless we could focus on what was best for our guests, our retailers, and our building," General Manager Angie Freed said.

The center says an industrial hygienist will conduct a post disinfection assessment of the entire building.

"We hold the health and safety of our retail employees and all guests as our top priority," Freed said.

The temporary operating hours at Galleria Dallas will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The mall has also announced new protocols that shoppers must follow:

All visitors to the shopping center must wear face masks, including all employees.

Food place seating will be temporarily removed and food place items must be taken to go.

The children’s play place will be temporarily closed.

To limit contact, Galleria Dallas Concierge+ services such as curbside delivery and package check will not be offered.

Enhanced cleaning practices will be employed.

Common area seating will be removed or spaced for social distancing.

Signs will be located throughout the building reminding guests of social distancing.

Stores participating in retail-to-go may continue to offer this service through the Westin drive.

When Galleria Dallas opens to the public Monday, each individual retailer will have the choice to reopen at their discretion, officials say.

The center says all employees will be required to follow CDC guidelines.