Frisco ISD math teacher dies of COVID-19 complications

Scott Benschneider taught AP Statistics and Pre-AP Pre-Calculus at Lebanon Trail High School.

FRISCO, Texas — A math teacher at Frisco ISD died Friday of complications from COVID-19.

Scott Benschneider taught AP Statistics and Pre-AP Pre-Calculus at Lebanon Trail High School, Frisco ISD said in a statement Tuesday.

"Mr. Benschneider was loved by his students and colleagues and was known for the authentic relationships he built with students and for being a tireless advocate of their growth."

He was a father and husband.

There will be district and campus counselors on hand to support students and staff during this difficult time, Frisco ISD said.