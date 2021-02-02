Frisco ISD math teacher dies of COVID-19 complications

FRISCO, Texas — A math teacher at Frisco ISD died Friday of complications from COVID-19.
Scott Benschneider taught AP Statistics and Pre-AP Pre-Calculus at Lebanon Trail High School, Frisco ISD said in a statement Tuesday.
"Mr. Benschneider was loved by his students and colleagues and was known for the authentic relationships he built with students and for being a tireless advocate of their growth."
He was a father and husband.
There will be district and campus counselors on hand to support students and staff during this difficult time, Frisco ISD said.
Services for Benschneider are planned for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The live stream will be at this link.