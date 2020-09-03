The Frisco Independent School District has issued a letter to parents after a Collin County resident tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Around 12 p.m. Monday, Collin County health officials confirmed the patient is a Frisco man in his 30s who has a child that attends school within the district.

"Frisco ISD is currently working with the Collin County Health Department and Denton County Public Health on additional steps to help contain further exposure to our community for when our students return to school from spring break," the letter partially reads.

According to a Frisco ISD spokesperson, a special cleaning will be performed at one of the district's elementary schools.

"The Frisco ISD Custodial Department follows strict guidelines and uses hospital-grade products to clean and disinfect school buildings daily. In addition, the FISD transportation department sanitizes all buses routinely. A special team is also utilized throughout the district in times of heightened health concerns to further prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Tadlock will receive a special cleaning over the break."

The patient recently traveled to California and is in isolation in his home. His symptoms have not required him to be hospitalized, officials said.

His wife and children are also being closely monitored and will be tested in Dallas County, according to Collin County health officials.

Within the letter issued by Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip, officials encouraged students to stay home if they are sick.

The school district also asked any students or staff that travel to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea during spring break or any other countries added to the CDC Level 2 or 3 lists to stay home for 14 days after travel.

District officials say it will work with families during the extended absence period to resolve any attendance issues due to the self-quarantine.

“Student and staff safety is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services for additional information and guidance and will share information with you regarding any updates,” Waldrip said.

Frisco ISD stated it will continue to post COVID-19 related updates here.

