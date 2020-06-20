TCU will offer free COVID-19 testing on campus next week

The university says testing is free and insurance is not required. Participants must register online prior to showing up to the testing site.

Texas Christian University announced Friday that it will offer free COVID-19 testing on its campus next week.

In addition to offering testing on campus, the university says it is keeping track of COVID-19 cases among staff and even students who live off-campus.

As of Friday, TCU has six positive cases of COVID-19 that involved direct on-campus contact. These people are currently in self-isolation, according to the email.

University officials also confirmed there are 30 cases that involved indirect on-campus contact. Some of the student cases are believed to have been contracted at the same social event, according to university officials.

Community members who want to be tested next week do not need to be symptomatic and must register ahead of time online.

Registration is on a first-come basis and is not just limited to TCU community members, according to TCU's website.

In a staff email sent Friday, university officials said the testing is in efforts to prep for a safer return on campus for the community.

The site will be a Texas National Guard mobile testing site, which means military members will be on-site to help administer tests, according to the email.

The testing site will be available from June 22 to 26 in the Dee J. Kelly Alumni Center located at 2820 Stadium Drive.

Staff and students who test positive can access care and assistance by calling the new COVID-19 hotline at 817-257-2684.

TCU will continue to post updates regarding COVID-19 on its website.