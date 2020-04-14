The City of Fort Worth is asking for donations of homemade masks to protect essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Worth officials say while the City has ordered manufactured masks, the demand is so high that some orders may not be fulfilled for months.

The collection drive for the homemade masks will begin Wednesday. The donated masks will then be distributed to essential City workers.

This includes employees at community centers, animal shelters, the water department and public works department.

Fort Worth officials say their goal is to collect least 15,000 homemade masks, which would allow two masks to be given to each City employee.

Masks may be dropped off at any time into the book drops at the following Fort Worth Public Library locations:

Central Library at 500 West 3rd St.

Southwest Regional Library at 4001 Library Lane

Northwest Branch Library at 6228 Crystal Lake Dr.

Below is a list of mask specifications from Fort Worth officials:

100% cotton is best

Multiple layers of fabric

Do not include any metal within the mask

Ear straps or ties for behind the head are fine, whichever is available

Must be able to be washed and dried without changing size or shape

“Any masks collected will be put to good use, protecting City of Fort Worth workers and the public they serve,” said Fort Worth Public Library Director Manya Shorr in a written statement.

City officials also want to remind residents that book drops are only open for mask donations. Anyone who has library materials checked out is asked to keep them until buildings reopen.

There are no late charges or accounts being blocked for past due items at this time, officials say.

