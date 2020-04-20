Fort Worth mayor self-quarantines after being in 'close contact' with COVID-19 positive case

Mayor Betsy Price will be tested Tuesday for COVID-19. She says she is asymptomatic.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Forth Worth Mayor Betsy Price is self-quarantining at her home after learning that she was in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Price does not have any symptoms and is planning to be tested for the disease on Tuesday.

Price, who has served as Fort Worth's mayor since she was elected in 2011, made the announcement in a video where she updated the public on Fort Worth's fight against coronavirus.

"Today, I want you to know why I'm here [at home]. I was notified through tracing today and that an individual I have been in close contact with has tested positive for COVID-19," she said in the video.

"While I’m asymptomatic, meaning no symptoms at all, at the recommendation of our public health director and Dr. Keith Argenbright and, out of an abundance of caution, I am being tested tomorrow morning.

"Today, I started tracking my symptoms, that means recording my temperature twice a day and recording how I feel twice a day, just as did my husband. We are both isolating at home and fortunately, we haven’t been very many places. Our footprint is very small and as I always tell you, if you feel sick or if you know you’ve been exposed, stay at home so you're not exposing other people. That’s exactly what I am doing."