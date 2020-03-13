FORT WORTH, Texas — Seeing it is one thing. Living it is another.

"I really thought, 'It's just the flu, I'm young, it's not going to hurt me or hurt my kids, what's the big deal,'" said Flaminia Chapman. " And now it's a bit of a different story."

Chapman is a Fort Worth native who mainly lives in Rome these days. She was visiting Cowtown for the month of February when things started to get serious in northern Italy.

"I was watching all of this unfold from Fort Worth and I was thinking, 'It's only in Milan, everyone is exaggerating, it's just the flu,'" she said.

But days after she returned to Italy, the country closed all its schools, and soon after went into complete lock-down.

"You're only allowed to leave the house for three reasons: doctor's visits, to buy essential items…or for work," she said via video chat from Italy Thursday.

And if you do leave the house, you must fill out a police form about where you're going and why. If the police catch you breaking any conditions, Chapman said, you can face steep fines or even jail.

"What lessons could we learn from what you guys are going through right now?" WFAA asked Chapman.

"One person can do so much damage," Chapman said. "And so I think if you can start working from home and start limiting exposure, I think it'd be helpful. It's crazy."

"In Italy now they're having to do triage in the north," she continued. "They're having to decide who gets a respirator, so who lives and dies, because there's not enough respirators, not enough hospital beds, nurses are getting sick, doctors are getting sick."

While Chapman and her family live in Rome, they were in Tuscany with her mother when the lockdown went into effect. That's where they remain now. But back in Rome, Chapman said her home-bound neighbors are all hanging banners from their balconies that have big rainbows and the Italian phrase: 'Tutto andra bene.'

"All will end well, all will go well," Chapman translated. "Everything will be OK."

