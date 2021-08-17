Fort Worth City Council votes down mask requirement 5-4

'This is not a political decision, it’s a health decision. Look within your heart. Consider somebody other than yourself,' one member said in support of the motion.

FORT WORTH, Texas — This is a developing story and will be updated.

The City of Fort Worth will not implement a mask requirement after a narrow 5-4 city council vote struck down such a motion, Tuesday.

The council proposal would have required people to wear a mask while inside city facilities.

While some council members, like Elizabeth Beck of District 9, voted in favor of the measure, others, including Mayor Mattie Parker, opposed it.

Beck said she had been reading letters from concerned citizens as "the delta variant is raging through our community" and wanted to require masks to help keep city employees and residents safe.

"We were elected to lead for this city. It is time Fort Worth lead in this issue," Beck said.

Council member Cary Moon, of District 4, felt vastly differently.

"I’m not going to enforce this. I view it as political theater," he said. "My children don’t want to wear masks. I will not be supporting this order."

District 5 council member Gyna Bivens did not support the motion, either.

David Cooke, the city manager, added that officials have "made getting a vaccine as easy as possible" and that anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so.

But Chris Nettles, the council member for District 8, said he thought it was "silly" that people still weren't treating COVID-19 seriously enough to consider a mask mandate after hundreds of thousands have died from it.

He also added that while vaccines are now readily available for most, they are not an option for children under 12 years old.

"You worry about you and your mask and nose, but children are suffering right now," he said.

He also added that it's "not just about you," and people should be willing to wear masks to protect others around them.

"This is not a political decision, it’s a health decision. Look within your heart. Consider somebody other than yourself."

Carlos Flores, the member from District 2, said he supported the motion because officials should be working to implement "reasonable measures" to prevent the need of more restrictive measures if the situation worsens.

The vote comes at a time when the COVID-19 situation is worsening, both in Texas and across the country, as the delta variant continues its spread.

Multiple hospital regions throughout Texas were completely out of ICU beds over the weekend, with even more only having single-digit numbers of beds available.

The week before, cities like Houston and Dallas were struggling to keep pediatric ICU beds open as a rise in both COVID-19 and RSV cases in children have begun to overwhelm hospitals.

Doctors and public health officials appear to be at odds with other leaders throughout the state as they plead for masks to be implemented once more, particularly in schools where children under the age of 12 can not yet be vaccinated.

Over the weekend, though, the Texas Supreme Court removed a temporary restraining order on Gov. Greg Abbott's mask mandate ban, allowing that ban to remain in place.

But, multiple school districts across the state are now openly defying that order, including Dallas ISD, and school leaders say they are willing to pay the fines associated with that civil disobedience to ensure safety in their schools.

Jose Menendez, a Texas state senator from San Antonio, tweeted over the weekend he was starting a legal defense fund for school districts as they fight it out in court with the governor.

Many are advocating for local control over such decisions to protect public health overall, while Abbott and other state officials believe masking and getting vaccinated should be an individual responsibility and choice.

Nearly the entire country is currently under the "high" COVID-19 community transmission level, according to the CDC, including all of North Texas. To check your county's community transmission level, click here.

When transmission is high, health experts say everyone should mask up, especially indoors, no matter if they are vaccinated or not.

Nearly 51% of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated, however, and that number rises to 59.4% when accounting for people 12 and older.

In Texas, state officials report more than 13.1 million people have been vaccinated. That's about 54.5% of people 12 and up.