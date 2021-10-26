x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

FDA to discuss emergency use approval of COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11

The Pfizer vaccine will still need the OK from the CDC before it can get full approval for use in younger children.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly 30 million kids could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer. 

On Friday, Pfizer said its two-dose pediatric shot is more than 90% effective against symptomatic COVID infections. 

If approved, the vaccine doses would be administered to 5-to 11-year-old children at three weeks intervals.

Only the Pfizer vaccines are being considered at this time, and the doses would be one third of a dose given to adults. Young children given the low-dose shots developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teens and young adults who got regular-strength vaccinations, according to Pfizer's study.

RELATED: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

Following authorization from the FDA, the recommendations will be passed on to the CDC, where a panel of advisors will meet early next week to formally sign off on the pediatric doses. However, doses of the Pfizer vaccine can begin shipping to providers across the country, along with smaller needles necessary for younger kids, soon after the FDA's ruling.

About 15 million doses will be shipped to providers across the country in the first week after approval, the White House said last week.

“We’re completing the operational planning to ensure vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 are available, easy and convenient,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients. “We’re going to be ready, pending the FDA and CDC decision.”

RELATED: With 28 million kids likely eligible for COVID vaccines soon, here's the roll out plan

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children represent about a quarter of all weekly cases reported in the U.S.

Health experts say getting kids vaccinated will play a major role in ending the pandemic.

Moderna vaccines have not yet been approved for use in older kids aged 12-16, but the drugmaker is studying the use of lower vaccine doses in young kids. The company plans to submit its pediatric data to the FDA and global regulators soon.

RELATED: Moderna says their low-dose COVID-19 shot works on kids 6 to 11

In Other News

Why a stay in the hospital for COVID-19 will no longer be free - and could cost you BIG in Texas