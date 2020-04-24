ExxonMobil, Mary Kay shift to producing hand sanitizer to help fight COVID-19

Their initial batches are being donated to front line workers in Texas and other areas hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

DALLAS — Two North Texas-based companies say they are shifting some of their manufacturing operations to make hand sanitizer, with their first batches being donated to front line workers.

Irving-based Exxon and Dallas-based Mary Kay are making the transition to help meet the need that the COVID-19 pandemic has created.

Mary Kay's first batch went to Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation.

ExxonMobil modified its facilities in Baton Rouge to produce, package and distribute medical grade sanitizer.

Its initial batch or 160,000 gallons went to medical personnel and first responders in Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The company says it has increased its production of isopropyl alcohol for sanitizer and polypropylene, which is used in medical masks and gowns.