Time to worry? Experts weigh in on what the delta variant means for North Texans

“If you’re vaccinated, watch it. If you’re unvaccinated, definitely worry,” Dr. Steve Miff of Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation said.

DALLAS — The numbers can sound alarming.

The delta variant is believed to make up about 25% of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County.

And scientists predict cases of the variant will double every two weeks across North Texas.

“The delta variant is changing the game a bit,” President and CEO of Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation Dr. Steve Miff said.

PCCI has tracked COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, providing modeling and forecasting for Dallas County.

Miff said because the delta variant has a higher transmission rate, it raises the stakes for unvaccinated people across North Texas.

Watch or worry?

With the increase in delta cases, even vaccinated people are beginning to question whether the variant is just something to keep a watchful eye on, or if it’s something to worry about.

“If you’re vaccinated, watch it. If you’re unvaccinated, definitely worry,” Miff said. “And - even better – roll up your sleeve and get the shot.”

Diana Cervantes, an epidemiologist at The University of North Texas Health Science Center, said vaccinated people don’t need to change anything they are currently doing.

“The studies have shown that if you’re fully vaccinated the vaccines work very well against the variants,” she said.

But someone who caught COVID and is relying on their natural antibodies for immunity needs to rethink things, Cervantes said.

“Studies have shown you probably need to go out and get vaccinated, because people who are vaccinated have better coverage against those variants,” she said.

What about kids?

Families with kids who are not yet eligible for a vaccine need to be careful, Cervantes said.

“Do things that are very low risk of transmission of COVID,” she suggested. “The fewer people the better.”

Outdoor activities are safest, she said. And in an environment where kids need to wear masks, she suggests even fully vaccinated moms or dads do the same to reinforce the behavior.

Do vaccinated people need to mask up again?

Masks are a loaded topic, but Cervantes said at this point they don’t need to be mandatory for those who have received two doses of the COVID shot.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, I don’t think that’s necessary,” Cervantes said.

But, she added, if it brings someone peace of mind or makes them feel more comfortable, a mask is never a bad idea.