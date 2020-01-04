As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in North Texas, the strain is increasingly felt by our healthcare system and the doctors and nurses treating patients.

One of the biggest things the public can do to help doctors, nurses and local healthcare resources is staying home except for essential activities or work, and observing social distancing best practices.

In addition, Dr. Cara Norvell says there are several other ways you can help your local healthcare providers. She’s started a fundraising campaign to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) for places in need and ship the supplies free of charge.

Norvell says there are two ways you can contribute to her fundraising campaign:

Donate protective gear you might have such as masks, gloves, and other protective items to you local Emergency Departments.

Donate money to her gofundme page

You can contact Norvell if you have items to donate and don’t know where to take them at protectourfrontlines@gmail.com.

Other efforts to help healthcare workers: