A 93-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman quarantined in her home held up a sign in her window asking for more beer. The folks at Coors obliged.

KDKA reports the photo of Olive Veronesi, making the request while stuck in her Seminole, Pa., home, has been viewed more than 4 million times. The photo, reportedly taken by a relative, shows Veronesi holding up a can of Coors Light and a whiteboard that reads "I NEED MORE BEER!!"

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults -- like Olive -- and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Molson Coors reportedly showed up at her home Monday afternoon with 150 cans of Coors Light.

"When we saw Olive’s message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan," a Molson Coors spokesman told USA TODAY.

After the delivery, Veronesi updated her sign.

"GOT MORE BEER!" it read, with a heart.

Molson Coors said Veronesi and her family "have a standing offer for more Coors Light whenever they’re ready for a restock," according to USA TODAY.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.