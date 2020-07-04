At least eight long-term care facilities in Dallas County have confirmed COVID-19 cases as the number of cases within individual facilities continues to rise.

Brentwood Place One in East Dallas now has 33 cases between staff and residents, up from 17 yesterday. Skyline Nursing Center in Oak Cliff has the second-most, with 30 cases.

RELATED: LIST: These are the positive cases of COVID-19 at area nursing homes and state-supported living centers

According to medicare.gov, both Skyline and Brentwood are one-star facilities, the lowest possible rating out of 5 stars.

Neither nursing home responded to WFAA’s request for an interview, but they both have the exact same outdated statement posted on their websites. The statement says in part they took every precaution to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the novel virus and long incubation period during which most people are asymptomatic, we have identified at least one case in the facility who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement says.

The issues at long-term care facilities have families considering their options with their loved ones.

Gianna Loftis is a franchise owner for Home Instead Senior Care, a home care service for seniors. She said she’s seen an increase in interest since the start of the outbreak.

“Families have decided they wanted to take their loved ones home. And in doing so they needed more than just the type of care the family could provide,” Loftis said. “Right now we’re really providing service to the essential clients that need a higher level of skillset, a higher level of care.”

Janice Knebl is with UNT’s Health Science Center. She said loved ones should consider a government rating, but she is a believer in long-term care facilities.

“I do believe for many of the residents that have care needs, assistance, activities of daily living and complex medical needs are best managed in a nursing home,” Knebl said.

Regardless of if a family decides to keep a loved one in a home or not, everyone is in agreement that we have a responsibility to our elders.

“It’s our responsibility to be extra vigilant, take as best care as we possibly can of our seniors that have gone before us and have really paved the way for us in life,” Loftis said.

