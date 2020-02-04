SAN ANTONIO — More than 275,000 Texans applied for unemployment last week, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday.

New claims represent a 77 percent increase from the prior week’s applications when more than 155,000 Texans applied for unemployment.

Nearly 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment assistance over the last two weeks, according to the USDOL.

Here are resources for employers and employees that may be helpful.

Small Business Loans In Texas

U.S. Small Business Administration

LiftFund

Unemployment

Information for employers

Information for Jobseekers

Information about childcare

Companies hiring around Texas

Amazon

CapMetro

City of Austin

Dollar General

Domino’s

Favor

H-E-B

Instacart

Lowe’s

Randall’s

Shipt

Target

Tiff’s Treats

Twin Liquors

Walmart

Whole Foods

Uber Eats