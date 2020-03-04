DENVER — There’s one thing that bears mentioning: Medical-grade N95 masks should be left for the medical professionals who are on the front lines saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said Friday the rest of us should also be covering our faces to avoid the spread of the virus, and luckily, all it takes is an old T-shirt or bandanna and a little bit of a "can-do" spirit.

Of course, folks with sewing machines can get fancy if they want. Polis asked that people show masks are “cool” and that they can help slow the spread of COVID-19 – and maybe even allow life to return to normal sooner rather than later.

Information has been posted at coloradomaskproject.com. Keep reading for a look at some of the state’s recommendations for DIY masks.

OK … so what’s the bare minimum that a mask needs?

According to coloradomaskproject.com, all masks should have:

Two layers of closed weave fabric

A pocket for a removable filter

A flexible nose clip (pipe cleaners work for this)

Comfortable and secure ties.

It's also important to properly put on and take off the mask. National Jewish Health Pulmonologist Patty George explains how to do so here:

This seems like a lot. How do you make your own?

Again: A sewing machine isn’t actually required. Watch the video below for a look at how two shoelaces and an old shirt can be transformed into a perfectly usable and dare we say, stylish, DIY mask.

And actually, rubber bands aren’t even needed to make a face mask. Just t-shirts. Let one of the great minds of our time explain.

Here’s a slightly fancier version:

Overachievers who craft all the time/have sewing equipment can find patterns from the governor’s office here:

Does this mean I can get together with my friends now?

No. The governor’s office said social distancing is still very much important in the fight against COVID-19.

What these face masks do is give people increased protection while they’re doing essential tasks like visiting the grocery store or walking their dogs.

Also, make sure your mask is clean. According to the Colorado Mask Project, a dirty mask is no better than no mask.

Finally, the governor’s office said it’s important that everyone do their part and wear masks. Share your efforts using #coloradomaskproject.

