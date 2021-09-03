District court rules that Fort Worth ISD can't require face masks

The court said the mandate went against Gov. Abbott's executive order, which prohibited mask mandates from government entities, including schools.

A district court has ruled that Fort Worth ISD cannot mandate masks and issued a temporary injunction Friday. The ruling said that the district's face-covering rule was "made without authority and is in contrary to and in violation" of Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on face mask mandates.

On Friday afternoon, the 141st district court in Tarrant County issued a temporary injunction. In August, four parents filed the lawsuit against the district and superintendent. Abbott's executive order, issued earlier this year, prohibited mask mandates from government entities, including schools.

Fort Worth ISD issued a statement, saying that the Board of Education directed the district to implement a district-wide face mask

The Fort Worth ISD board voted 8-0 on Aug. 26 to require masks for all students and staff in schools, but only once they can do so legally.

"We are monitoring the legal proceedings in this matter and relying on the advice of our attorneys," the district said in a statement. "We will continue to update our Fort Worth ISD community of any changes regarding a mask mandate."

Jennifer Treger is among four parents in Fort Worth ISD who sought to stop the school district from requiring masks. She said it should be up to parents.

"And they should get to decide what is best for their own child. It doesn't need to be a school or a district or a government. I am such a firm believer that parents get to have say over what they think is best for their own child."



"We believe Tuesday’s announcement regarding masks for students, employees, and visitors to our campuses was the right thing to do," the district said in a statement following the ruling. "However, we will certainly honor today’s court order blocking the mask requirement. Nevertheless, FWISD strongly recommends that all students, parents, employees and visitors, please, consider the importance of wearing a face mask while we are still in the midst of the pandemic and COVID cases remain high."

Fort Worth ISD announced the mask requirement during a board meeting.

About 20 people spoke at the school board meeting, all in support of a mask mandate. Scribner also said he received a letter from 120 Cook Children's physicians who shared their concerns about students going without masks