The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced it is taking extra steps to protect the residents and staff at a Denton living facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Friday’s announcement comes after the confirmation that at least eight residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Texas health officials say, effective immediately, up to four ambulances will be stationed at the living facility. This will provide transportation for residents who might require hospitalization because of COVID-19.

Local emergency response will be not impacted by this, a news release states. In addition, HHSC is working to find nearby hospitals that will accept the patients.

“Increasing the number of hospitals that accept these medically fragile residents will preserve hospital capacity in Denton and across the region,” health officials said.



Denton County commissioners held an emergency meeting Friday morning, where they discussed concerns regarding the cases at the living facility.

"This is an outbreak of a vulnerable population," said Dr. Matt Richardson, the Denton County Public Health Director.

Richardson also said the situation is changing hour by hour and that 140 of the highest-risk residents have been tested.

Residents who test positive for the novel coronavirus and do not require hospitalization will be self-isolated and stay in "dedicated homes" at the Denton living facility.

Patients who have been discharged from the hospital will also stay in these homes, according to Texas health officials.

Visitation and on-campus events at state-supported living centers across the state have suspended since March 13.

On March 16, the Denton facility started to check its employees and all essential visitors for fever and respiratory illness symptoms before they entered the facility, officials said.

Staff at the living facility working with sick residents are being supplied with personal protective equipment and are following all CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The same safety measures are being applied to any residents who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, according to HHSC officials.

