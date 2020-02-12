Denton County Chief Deputy Constable dies from 'COVID-19-related illness,' officials say

Denton County Deputy Constable M. Wayne Rhodes died Tuesday from "a COVID-19-related illness," county officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Rhodes was 66. He is survived by his wife, six children and 16 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending with Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale.

Rhodes worked with Denton County law enforcement for 25 years. He started his career in the Denton County Sheriff's Office in 1995 and later became a member of the Denton County Constable Precinct 2 office in 1998. He served as Chief Deputy starting in 2005.

Rhodes was the longest-serving chief deputy in Denton County, a fact his family said he was very proud of, according to the news release.

“Chief Rhodes is an example that we all want to follow," Precinct 2 County Commissioner Ron Marchant said in the news release. "He was dedicated to God, family and duty to his country. His service to Denton County has been one of compassion, loyalty and love for his job. We grieve with his family and the Denton County law enforcement family.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads also wrote of Rhodes' commitment to excellence: