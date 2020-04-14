Dallas Area Rapid Transit has launched a special grocery pickup and delivery service for paratransit customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service began Monday and is for people with disabilities who are unable to use DART buses or trains at this time.

To use the service, which is free of charge, customers must place their orders directly with their preferred grocery store and provide DART with the pickup ID information.

Then, a DART paratransit driver will pick up the groceries and deliver them directly to the customer.

Residents who are interested in the service or to learn more call DART Mobility Ambassadors at 214-828-8588. The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional information can also be found online.

DART paratransit is a public shared-ride service that uses accessible vehicles including wheelchair lifts and ramps.

The DART paratransit service is available in the following areas:

Addison

Carrollton

Cockrell Hill

Dallas

DFW International Airport

Farmers Branch

Garland

Glenn Heights

Highland Park

Irving

Plano

Richardson

Rowlett

University Park

