Downtown Dallas will participate in nationwide display to honor COVID-19 victims

Buildings across the country will light up amber at dusk on Tuesday to honor the 400,000 people who have died from coronavirus in the U.S.

Downtown Dallas will participate in a national display Tuesday evening to honor the lives of those who have died from COVID-19.

Reunion Tower and Bank of America Plaza are among buildings across the country that will light up amber at dusk as they honor the victims of the pandemic.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee is hosting the national memorial event which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The memorial event comes the same day as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In Texas, more than 32,000 people have died since tracking began in March, according to the state dashboard.

People can also participate from home. Below is how Presidential Inaugural Committee is asking the public to get involved: