Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announces second positve COVID test

Mayor Johnson first tested positive in October 2021. He says he expects to work in isolation.

DALLAS — For the second time, the mayor of Dallas has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Johnson's office sent an announcement saying he took an at-home antigen test Tuesday morning, and his results came back positive. He tested himself after hearing that someone he's been around also tested positive.

According to his office, Mayor Johnson is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. They say he has "very mild cold-like symptoms," and he's talking to his doctor about how long he should be isolated.

"I expect to continue working in isolation, and I am looking forward to returning to Dallas City Hall as soon as I am medically cleared to do so,” Johnson said.

News of his second round with COVID comes about eight months after the first time he tested positive. At that time, he was fully vaccinated but didn't have a booster shot. He also had mild symptoms at that time.