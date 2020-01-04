Dallas County officials released new data Wednesday morning regarding current hospital capacity numbers.

The information comes a day after Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson implemented new regulations that require local hospitals to report their capacity numbers to his office each day by 4 p.m.

Johnson said he believes residents still don’t understand what’s going on and how serious COVID-19 is within the community.

“The daily numbers of hospital capacity could help,” Johnson said.

A total of eight hospitals reported their numbers to the mayor's office Tuesday. Here are the aggregated totals released by officials:

Total beds : 2,868

: 2,868 Beds occupied : 1,542

: 1,542 Total ICU beds : 361

: 361 ICU beds occupied : 204

: 204 Total ventilators : 342

: 342 Ventilators in use: 139

Johnson's office said that numbers provided will fluctuate throughout the day because they are a "point-in-time snapshot."

City officials say they are working to identify other hospitals that are required to report their capacity numbers.

In Tuesday's news conference, Johnson said more hospitalizations are expected because of the novel coronavirus.

“Transparency and facts are key to slowing the spread of this virus,” the mayor said.

As of Tuesday, 192 of the 631 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dallas County have required hospitalization. Of those hospitalized, 59 people required admission to intensive care units, and 42 received mechanical ventilation, according to Dallas County officials.

