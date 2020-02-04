This story will be continuously updated as new cases are reported.

So far in North Texas, there have been at least 100 positive cases of COVID-19 in area nursing facilities and state-supported living centers.

More than 1,500 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County.

Below is a breakdown of cases at area nursing homes and state-supported living centers.

Dallas County

Number of cases: 25, 2 deaths

As of March 31, There are now 25 total cases of COVID-19 at Dallas County nursing homes, Dr. Philip Huang said during a press conference.

Those cases are broken down as follows:

Denton County

Number of cases: 71

The Denton State Supported Living Center is a residential facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems. The 71 positive cases of COVID-19 discovered at this facility make up nearly half of the county's case count.

As of Tuesday, 49 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

Tarrant County

Number of cases: 12

Heartis Arlington Assisted Living - 11 residents, 1 staff member

As of Monday, 12 people – 11 residents and 1 employee – had tested positive, company officials said. Three of those residents are currently hospitalized at Medical City Arlington.

