This story will be continuously updated as new cases are reported.
So far in North Texas, there have been at least 100 positive cases of COVID-19 in area nursing facilities and state-supported living centers.
More than 1,500 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County.
RELATED: MAP: These are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
Below is a breakdown of cases at area nursing homes and state-supported living centers.
Dallas County
Number of cases: 25, 2 deaths
As of March 31, There are now 25 total cases of COVID-19 at Dallas County nursing homes, Dr. Philip Huang said during a press conference.
Those cases are broken down as follows:
- Monticello West - 1 resident, 1 staff member
- Skyline - 17 residents
- Edgemere Senior Living Facility - 4 residents (2 of whom have since died), 2 staff members
- Reserve at Richardson —1 unspecified confirmed positive
- Westridge Nursing Home -1 staff member
RELATED: Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dallas County
Denton County
Number of cases: 71
The Denton State Supported Living Center is a residential facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems. The 71 positive cases of COVID-19 discovered at this facility make up nearly half of the county's case count.
RELATED: Positive COVID-19 cases continue to mount at Denton State Supported Living Center
As of Tuesday, 49 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
RELATED: Here are the confirmed coronavirus cases in Denton County
Tarrant County
Number of cases: 12
Heartis Arlington Assisted Living - 11 residents, 1 staff member
As of Monday, 12 people – 11 residents and 1 employee – had tested positive, company officials said. Three of those residents are currently hospitalized at Medical City Arlington.
RELATED: Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tarrant County