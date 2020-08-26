COVID-19 updates: Farmers Branch woman found dead in her home among 9 coronavirus deaths reported in Dallas County

Tarrant County reported five additional deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

A Farmers Branch woman in her 60s who was found dead in her home was among the nine additional coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday in Dallas County.

Health officials said the woman had underlying conditions. One of the nine, a man in his 40s from Wilmer, did not have high-risk health conditions.

Tarrant County health officials reported five COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The victims include a woman from Bedford in her 90s, a woman from Watauga in her 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 50s. Health officials said all of the victims had underlying health conditions.

There have been 524 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 34,173 people have recovered from the disease, according to the county’s public dashboard.

The county has reported more than 38,000 cases since tracking began in March.

Dallas County reports 9 new deaths

Dallas County is reporting 154 new cases Wednesday and 424 backlogged cases reported by the state.

A majority of the backlogged cases are from April and May. Six are from March and 31 are from June.

County health officials also reported nine additional deaths from COVID-19.

There have been 809 confirmed deaths from the disease and eight that officials say are considered probably due to the coronavirus.

Most of the latest deaths were of people who had underlying high-risk health conditions, according to health officials.

The latest deaths include:

A Wilmer man in his 40s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions

A Dallas man in his 40s

An Irving woman in her 50s

A Richardson man in his 60s

A Farmers Branch woman in her 60s who was found dead in her home.

A Lancaster woman in her 60s who had been a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Mesquite man in his 60s who died in an emergency department

A Dallas woman in her 80s

TCU reports 80 new active cases

Texas Christian University reported an additional 80 active cases of COVID-19 cases. This brings the total count of active cases to 257.

According to the university, 255 of the cases are students and 2 are staff members.

You can view the latest data from the COVID-19 dashboard here.