So far in North Texas, there have been at least 10 positive cases of COVID-19 among area first responders.

More than 1,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Number of cases: 2

Dallas officials announced March 31 that two Dallas Area Rapid Transit employees tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating at home.

One of the employees is a DART police officer and the second is a bus operator.

The bus and police car used by the employees are no longer in service and will remain in quarantine.

Dallas Fire-Rescue

Number of cases: 1

On March 22, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive for a member of Dallas Fire-rescue, according to a memo from Dallas Fire-Rescue obtained by WFAA.

Dallas Police Department

Number of cases: 3

On March 30, Dallas police confirmed a third officer tested positive for COVID-19. This officer works at the In-Service Academy and has been out of the office since March 18 when they felt sick. The officer is at home and recuperating and no other officer that worked with them has shown signs of the disease, police said.

On March 20, Dallas police confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19. The officer’s last day on the job was Thursday, March 12 and was isolated and is "doing well." One co-worker is currently quarantined as a precaution.

On March 19, the Dallas Police Department confirmed one of its officers tested positive for COVID-19. Police officials say the officer is self-isolated and is doing "OK." Three coworkers who were in close contact are quarantined as a precaution.

Fort Worth Police Department

Number of cases: 3

On March 31, the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed a third officer tested positive for COVID-19. This officer worked in the same unit as the other two confirmed cases, according to a news release from the department. All three officers are self-isolated at home and "in good spirits," according to the release, Department officials said they have created a team to trace the movements and interactions of these officers, and notifying anyone who may be at risk of exposure. The department is also disinfecting the officers' vehicles and offices.

On March 29, Fort Worth police reported two officers tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28.

Plano Fire-Rescue

Number of cases: 1

On March 31, the City of Plano confirmed one employee with Plano Fire-Rescue has tested positive for CVID-19 and several other employees are quarantined as a precaution.

Plano Police Department

Number of cases: 1

On the morning of March 20, officials confirmed an officer with the Plano Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Plano officials say the employee likely became infected with COVID-19 while on a department-related trip out of state. That same officer went into the office for a few hours Friday, but then went home and has been in self-isolation since then, officials say. The officer was tested March 17 and received their results March 18. Officials say the employee does not require hospitalization. Other employees who were on the same work-related trip are also being tested.

Symptoms of coronavirus

At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The virus is spread person-to-person.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spread is happening mainly between people who are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The droplets land on the noses and mouths of other people, who then inhale them.

The CDC says it may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread.

As the virus was discovered just a few months ago, more research is required to learn more about the spread pattern of the virus.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US

