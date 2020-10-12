Dallas County officials, health care workers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

Health care workers and long-term care residents have priority for COVID-19 vaccines. Eventually, more than 200 providers in Dallas County will distribute vaccines.

DALLAS — With the Pfizer vaccine pending FDA emergency approval, Dallas County leaders and health care workers are preparing.

At first, 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are planned for the State of Texas. Each patient will need two doses, 21 days apart. That means 700,000 people can be vaccinated.

Health care workers and long-term care residents will be first in line.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said 5,000 of those doses are designated to Parkland Hospital.

"It's an important milestone in this fight," said Jenkins.

When the vaccine is available to the everyone, more than 200 providers in Dallas County will distribute the vaccines. That includes hospitals, clinics, doctors offices and drug stores.

"This goes based on need, not based on socioeconomic status or connections," said Jenkins.

Pfizer's vaccine needs to be kept extremely cold at minus 70 degrees Celsius. Jenkins said Dallas County is prepared to store the vaccines. If needed, he said UT Southwestern also has space to hold 70,000 doses.

Congressman Colin Allred hosted a town hall on Thursday, where Dr. Trish Perl spoke. She is the chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"This is about as clean a vaccine as I've seen in my career. It really looks good," said Perl.

She said there are side effects like fever or soreness. Taking ibuprofen for a few days can help.

"I'm very, very excited that this vaccine could really prevent disease in people who are at risk," said Perl.