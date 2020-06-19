Dallas County Commissioners Court to hold an emergency session to consider county-wide mask policy

The Dallas County Commissioners are expected to vote Friday on an order that would require businesses to implement a face-mask policy.

DALLAS — The Dallas County Commissioners Court is holding an emergency session Friday morning to consider a county-wide mask policy.

The meeting comes after Gov. Greg Abbott said local governments can require businesses to mandate customers and workers to wear face masks, but could not order individuals to do so.

Bexar and Hidalgo Counties, which includes the City of San Antonio, ordered such a measure earlier this week, following a surge in cases across the state. Dallas County is among those seeing upward trends in new positive cases, positivity rate, and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and the commissioners will discuss and likely vote on an order that mirrors the one in Bexar County, Jenkins told WFAA on Wednesday.

"It's never too late to follow the science," Jenkins said. "The businesses and the medical community want this. It will be similar to, 'no shoes, no shirt, no service.'"

In Tarrant County, Judge Glen Whitley and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said Wednesday that they would not be seeking a similar order. Whitley said he consulted with hospitals, mayors, and school districts before making a decision.

The developments come as Texas sees a surge in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Across the state, hospitalizations have increased 95% since Memorial Day, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area has seen a 73% jump.