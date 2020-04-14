DALLAS, Texas — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins revealed Monday that he has asked for $3 million in aid from Federal Emergency Management Agency to help area food pantries continue to feed families as unemployment numbers continue to rise.

Jenkins told WFAA that the county filed a State of Texas Assistance Request (STAR) regarding the funds last month and that it may likely be accepted soon now that FEMA has declared "food procurement" eligible under the Stafford Act.

"Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be areas where it will be necessary as an emergency protective measure to provide food to meet the immediate needs of those who do not have access to food as a result of COVID-19 and to protect the public from the spread of the virus," FEMA said on its website Sunday.

Jenkins told county commissioners about the request via an emergency commissioners meeting Monday.

He also mentioned that up to 70% of people using food pantries right now are new clients.

Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, said that number hovers around 50 to 70% among her and her food partners.

"As we see unemployment rise, we're going to see our needs rise," Cunningham said.

"There's no way any organization can be prepared for any of this."

Cunningham said that she and Dallas County lobbied FEMA to change the Stafford Act so local communities can stay fed.

The North Texas Food Bank covers 13 counties in North Texas and has 250 food pantries.

She said that retail donations from grocery stores have depleted because restaurants are closed and grocery stores need all the food they can get to meet demand.

That means the North Texas Food Bank is strictly paying for foods right now, and funds are going away fast.

"It's really difficult for us to procure enough food to be able to meet the needs," Cunningham said. "Grocery stores are going to the same manufacturers we are to stock their warehouses."

Cunningham said the $3 million could help area food banks for about 30 days.

"It's about 90 truckloads of food and about 24 truckloads of supplies," Cunningham said.

However, more will likely be needed.

"We're having to project how long those donations will sustain us because this is not going to be weeks before it's over it could be months," Cunningham said.

"It's also difficult for us to monitor the long term impact."

Cunningham stressed that monetary donations are huge and helpful right now.

It will keep a widespread mission alive in several North Texas communities.

"We will be there to help our community," she said.

If you'd like to donate, go here.

