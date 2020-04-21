Dallas County commissioners vote to extend safer-at-home order through May 15

The commissioners voted 3-2 to extend the order.

DALLAS — This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Dallas County commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the stay-at-home order through May 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tuesday afternoon vote was 3-2. Commissioners J.J. Koch and John Wiley Price voted no on the measure.

Previously, the stay-at-home order was set to end on April 30.

Dallas County is the second-most populated in the state and has recorded the second most COVID-19 cases, behind Harris County.

As of Monday, the county had confirmed more than 2,500 positive COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths.

Dallas County officials first declared a local disaster on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world and has infected more than 1,500 people so far in North Texas. The declaration was extended through May 20.