DALLAS — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson convened a meeting at the emergency operations center at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the city's COVID-19 preparedness.

The meeting was attended by directors and supervisors and superintendents of every imaginable service group within the city of Dallas.

Director of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz said the purpose for the meeting was to collaborate on contingency plans in the event of a novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We have given protocols and procedures to all our first responders," Vaz said.

As of Wednesday evening, there have been no positive tests for coronavirus in the North Texas area.

"The hospitals are going to do their part. We are ready," said Stephen Love of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council. The council represents dozens of area hospitals in addressing big issues, like treating coronavirus.

"One thing: don't panic," Love said.

Announced earlier this week Dallas County had the first lab in Texas that can test for COVID-19.

The Houston area just opened up a lab of its own recently. On Wednesday, the Fort Bend County health department confirmed a "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19. A presumptive case means the results have not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. But a sample has been sent to their lab, the health department said.

Vaz said Wednesday the meeting was about preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

"I believe it's not if...but when," Vaz said when asked about the potential for coronavirus cases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Vaz said they discussed the possibility of losing large percentages of the workforce in the event of an outbreak.

Dallas and Richardson ISD superintendents were also at the meeting to discuss the potential impacts to the classroom. School districts are aware that students may be traveling for spring break and so protocols and procedures need to be in place to ensure a safe classroom environment.

"We're going to conduct as much business-as-usual as possible," Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa said.

KHOU staff contributed to this report.

