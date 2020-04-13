Dak Prescott alleged to host party with 30 guests; source says fewer than 10 attended

Despite safer-at-home orders in effect across the state of Texas, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly hosted a party in Prosper with "as many as 30 guests," according to TMZ . Among the guests apparently in attendance was Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential 'party,'" Prosper police told WFAA Sunday night. "The officer was unable to verify the report of a 'party'; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines – to include social distancing. The Town of Prosper continues to seek voluntary compliance with regard to all applicable local and state disaster orders. As needed, we will consider additional enforcement actions/options. As always, our primary concern is the safety and health of all our residents.”