Texas is reporting twice as many cases today as it did 8 days ago

State health officials reported 6,975 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, which is double what was reported statewide just over a week ago.

Cases of COVID-19 have been accelerating across the state and in North Texas.

That's double what the state reported eight days ago when 3,280 new single-day cases were reported on June 22, according to data from the state health department.

And 16 days ago -- on June 14 -- the state reported 1,843 new positive cases.

The first time the state reported 1,500 cases in a single day was on May 16, with 1,801.

There were 20 deaths reported in Dallas County, also a record, and three in Tarrant.

On March 11, each county reported its first case of COVID-19. By April 4, the counties had combined to surpass 1,200 cases.

Almost three months later, the counties are reporting that many cases in a single day.

The statewide positivity rate is 14.02% as of Monday. On Sunday and Saturday, it was 13.74% and 14.31%, respectively.

Statewide hospitalizations are at 6,533. In North Texas, there are 1,375 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the North Texas hospital region has 442 available ICU beds, state data shows. The Houston region, which has shown high hospitalizations for patients with COVID-19, has 183 available ICU beds.