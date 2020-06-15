Daily D-FW hospitalizations top 700 for five straight days

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, hospitals in North Texas reported over 700 daily hospitalizations June 11-15.

Daily hospitalizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have topped 700 for five consecutive days.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, hospitals in North Texas reported the following daily totals:

June 11: 705

June 12: 712

June 13: 729

June 14: 728

June 15: 701

The state of Texas has also seen record numbers, reporting 2,326 hospitalizations Monday.

Corey Ripe said he spent a week in the hospital at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19 back in April.

“They put me in a coma and put me on the ventilator,” the Mansfield resident said.

Ripe’s fiancée, Jena Parris, rushed him to the hospital after she noticed he had trouble breathing. She said doctors told her Ripe had a 50/50 chance of surviving.

“He didn’t even realize what was going on,” Parris said. “They took him so fast. And then we didn’t see him for a week.”

“He couldn’t breathe at all,” Jillian Parris, Ripe’s stepdaughter, said. “It was very scary to me.”

Thankfully, Ripe was able to go home after spending one week in the hospital.

“With everything else going on in the world, people have kind of put (COVID-19) on the backburner,” Jena Parris said. “And we do need to live, but it’s still serious. It hasn’t gone away, and I don’t wish this on anyone.”