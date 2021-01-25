Here's where CVS is offering COVID vaccines and testing

CVS locations in only a few states are offering the coronavirus vaccine in store, for now.

HOUSTON — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and two large pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have gone back and forth about vaccination distribution in the state.

A partnership with the two pharmacy companies and the federal government was supposed to streamline efforts to get the coronavirus vaccine to those most vulnerable, especially the elderly.

Last week, the state’s health department claimed only 26% of the allotted doses had been administered, but CVS this week said it is on track and has partnered with about 2,000 long-term care facilities across the state, including assisted living facilities.

At this time, however, the pharmacy is still not offering vaccinations at its stores — at least not in Texas.

Which CVS stores offer coronavirus vaccinations?

As of Jan. 25, CVS.com says for now the vaccination is only available in “select stores in Indiana, Massachusetts, New York and Puerto Rico based on local eligibility.” Appointments can be made via their website or app.

How can I get tested for COVID at CVS?

Coronavirus testing is much more widespread at CVS locations when compared to the vaccine. The company says it offers testing in more than 4,500 locations. It offers both lab testing, which can take a couple days to get back, to rapid testing with results in just a few hours.

CVS, Walgreens, other Texas pharmacies hiring people to help with COVID-19 vaccines

If you’re looking for a job, pharmacies across Texas are hiring. They need extra manpower to help with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many positions, including pharmacy technicians, don’t require a college degree but do involve some training and licensing. After taking classes online or in person, you must pass a test from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Health Career Association.