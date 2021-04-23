Crowds increase across Dallas' entertainment districts; health officials urge taking precautions

Dallas County officials continue asking the public to get vaccine as they try moving toward herd immunity. Meantime, people are becoming more social.

DALLAS — Foot traffic is increasing across some of the entertainment and businesses districts in the City of Dallas. And though crowds of people are venturing out, Dallas County health officials are reminding the public vaccines are still available and people should continue taking precautions.

The streets were busy in the Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

“I haven’t been down here, since kind of COVID started,” said Michael Alfonso, as he waited in line for lunch at Pecan Lodge.

Some businesses appear to be bustling as people search for ways to become more social during the pandemic.

”Sometimes, you have to get out,” added Cedric Farmer. “I feel safe today.”

Entertainment and restaurant districts like Deep Ellum, Downtown, and Bishop Arts remain destination spots, considering a significant business and traffic decline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Farmer and his friends are vaccinated. They said they felt comfortable venturing out for a small group lunch.

“We’re still social distancing. Everyone’s been vaccinated. That’s why we only hang with the people that’s been vaccinated,” Farmer explained. "If you’re not vaccinated, unfortunately, we can’t. We’ll talk to you on Zoom."

As more people hit the streets, COVID-19 vaccination hubs remain busy.

Dallas County has plenty of vaccine ready for distribution at the Fair Park hub. The site reached a milestone this week administering doses to more than 400,000 people, though demand for vaccinations is trending down.

”It’s not the time to let your guard down. It is the time to continue masking up,” said Christian Grisales, a spokesperson for Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The health department said now is not the time for the public to get too comfortable.

”We just want to remind people that there are variants of the virus that also can affect individuals,” Grisales explained.