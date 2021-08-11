Want a COVID vaccine? New clinics at TCC, plus at-home shots and free rides to vaccine appointments

Live near a Tarrant County College campus? Need a ride to your vaccine appointment? How about an at-home vaccination this Friday?

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Looking for a COVID shot? Here are three Tarrant County resources you might find helpful:

Tarrant County College now offering vaccines to students, staff and community

Tarrant County College launched five vaccination clinics across its five campuses this month.

Free vaccines are available to students, staff, and members of the community through Sept. 30. School officials said it’s possible the clinics could get extended past September.

“Our goal is, really, to make it accessible to everyone. To make it within reach for everyone,” TCC Northeast Campus’ Chris Hunt said. “We want people to be successful in the classroom and outside of the classroom, in life, as well as in school.”

Vaccination clinics began on Sept. 1 at the South and Northwest campuses.

Wednesday, Sept. 8 marked the first day for vaccination clinics at the Northeast, Trinity River, and Southeast campuses.

The vaccine clinic at TCC Northeast Campus in Hurst is in the student union.

“We’ve got faculty back on campus after we’ve been away with virtual learning. Students are back on campus after they’ve been away for virtual learning. And now that we’re all here together, we’re making things easy for the folks that are coming to campus, as well as the folks that live in the community to come and get their vaccination,” Hunt said.

The TCC clinics are open Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The vaccines are free.

Anyone who hasn’t received any vaccinations yet can choose between the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots, vaccine clinic staff told WFAA.

Eligible people may also receive their third booster shots at these clinics.

Register online and make an appointment here. They are also accepting walk-ins.

MedStar offers at-home vaccines on Fridays

Looking for a first responder to come to your home and give you a COVID shot? MedStar offers at-home vaccinations on Fridays.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are still available spots to get an at-home vaccine this Friday, Sept. 10. Click here to sign up.

Need a free ride to your vaccine appointment?

Tarrant County partnered with several organizations, including Catholic Charities, to provide free rides to vaccine appointments. Click here for more information.

Other questions? Here’s Tarrant County’s COVID hotline: 817-248-6299