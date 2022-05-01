COVID updates: Tarrant County reports more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday

The total bed occupancy rate is 93% and the adult ICU occupancy rate is 96%, county data shows.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health reported 6,040 new COVID cases Thursday as the demand for tests remains high. The county also reported eight additional deaths.

As cases surge, hospitals in the county are filling up. The total bed occupancy rate is 93% and the adult ICU occupancy rate is 96%, county data shows. Compared to Wednesday, there are 67 additional COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, totaling 944 patients, or 22%.

In Texas, there are 8,740 COVID patients hospitalized, up 194% in the past month, according to the state. COVID patients make up 26% of adult ICU patients in Texas, according to state data.

The state also set a new record for pediatric COVID patients at 350. The previous high was 345 on Sept. 4.

In Tarrant County, there are 275 ventilators in use, an increase of 16, according to county data. That makes up 31% of ventilators.

At John Peter Smith Hospital, there are 177 patients being treated for COVID, an increase of 19 from the previous data reporting.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said on Tuesday that one-in-three people who are getting tested are positive.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says cases have decreased from 170 earlier this week to 119 cases reported on Wednesday.

There have been 5,057 COVID deaths in Tarrant County and a total of 75,014 COVID deaths in Texas.

Wise County

Wise County's COVID cases and hospitalizations have increased. There are 607 active cases as of Wednesday, according to the Wise County Messenger.

That represents a new high and "increase of 312 cases from a week ago. Wise Health System reports med/surg/ICU capacity has risen to 105 percent," the Messenger reported.

Friendship-West hosts COVID test, vaccine clinic

Friendship-West Baptist Church is hosting a free rapid COVID tests and vaccines clinic on Thursday.

The free rapid testing site will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2020 W. Wheatland Rd., Dallas, 75232. Pre-registration is not required.

Friendship-West is also partnering with L&H Scientific Labs and Trust Diagnostics to host a free COVID vaccine and booster clinic for people 5 years old and up from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The clinic will have:

Pfizer first, second and booster shots for people 5 years old and up.

Moderna first, second and booster shots.

Adults will need to present ID and their vaccination card to receive their first vaccine, second dose or booster shot. Proof of age will be required for kids and can be shown via shot records, report cards or birth certificates, officials said.

Vaccination cards are required for second doses and boosters.

MedStar

MedStar Emergency Services says that there is an increase in patients showing COVID symptoms.

The average number of potential COVID patients is 146 per day for Jan. 1 through Jan. 5. That's a 112% increase from November.

MedStar is hosting a vaccine clinic from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 at the 911 Communications Center, 2900 Alta Mere Drive, Fort Worth, 76116.