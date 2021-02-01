COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports new single-day record, says 11 residents found dead at home

Officials said several residents were found dead inside their homes, and one man was found dead at a park.

Health officials said Dallas County broke the record for single-day cases since the beginning of the pandemic began, and that hospitalizations remain at near record highs.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,842 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, of which 530 are considered probable. This brings the countywide total to 174,477 COVID-19 cases since tracking began in mid-March.

Officials also announced 23 deaths late Saturday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 1,651 confirmed deaths. Officials said several residents were found dead inside their homes, and one man was found dead at a park.

Today’s deaths include:

A Dallas woman in her 30s. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 40s. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 40s. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 40s, who was found dead at a park.

A Duncanville man in his 40s. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50s. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Sunnyvale man in his 50s. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50s. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50s. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 60s. She was found dead at home and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Duncanville woman in her 60s. She has been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Seagoville man in his 60s. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A DeSoto man in his 60s. He was critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Mesquite woman in her 60s. She was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s. He was found dead at home.

A Dallas woman in her 60s. She was critically ill at an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70s. He died in an area hospital ED.

A Dallas man in his 70s. He was found dead at home.

A woman in her 70’s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Irving. She died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

An Irving man in his 70s. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 80s. He was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite. She died in the facility and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

"These deaths are spread over several weeks as the autopsies and other prerequisites for their investigation and announcement took time to complete," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Health officials said as of Jan. 1, there were 988 COVID patients hospitalized.

"The high number of cases in consistent with the UT Southwestern model that we will see increased numbers of cases and hospitalizations in early January," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said this month and February will likely be the county's highest number of hospitalizations, so it's important to avoid large crowds and wear masks.

Tarrant County adds over 3,000 cases, 18 deaths

Tarrant County health officials reported 3,361 more cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths Saturday.

Health officials said these numbers were in addition to the numbers that weren’t reported on New Year’s Day.

The new reports brings the countywide total to 153,365 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,512 confirmed deaths since tracking began in mid-March.

Denton County reports 4 deaths, 610 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced Saturday that four more residents died, bringing the countywide total to 218 deaths due to COVID-19.

The deaths include a Lewisville woman in her 60s, a Frisco man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.

DCPH also reported 610 cases, of which 582 cases are active. This brings the countywide total to 39,792 cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in mid-March.

DCPH is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Tuesday, Jan. 5 at University of North Texas Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required with appointments starting at 8 a.m.