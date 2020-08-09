COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 257 new cases

With six new deaths reported Tuesday, Tarrant County now has 582 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths include three women from Azle, one in her 90s and two in their 80s. It also includes an Azle man in his 80s, a Grapevine man in his 80s and a Fort Worth woman in her 70s. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County has reported 43,055 total COVID-19 cases and 582 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

Of the 4,443 available hospital beds in the county, 219 (4.9%) are for COVID-19 patients.

Dallas County reports fewer than 150 new COVID-19 cases

Dallas County health officials added 139 new cases Tuesday, which is the lowest daily total since April 29 when the county reported 112 cases.

However, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the lower number may be due to decreased reporting over the holiday weekend.

The county also reported three new deaths, bringing the county total to 948 confirmed deaths.

The three deaths include two Dallas women in their 50s and a Dallas man in his 60s. All had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Denton County has 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced four new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county total to 105 deaths.

Local officials also reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, 106 of which are active cases.

Denton County has has 10,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases since tracking began in March.