COVID updates: 86 pediatric patients hospitalized for COVID in North Texas

DALLAS — Texas reported 8,410 new cases of COVID and 33 newly reported deaths Monday.

Fourteen of the state's 22 hospital regions had an increase in patients. Out of the 22 regions, thirteen have 10 or fewer ICU beds.

The regions M (Waco) and N (Bryan) have zero ICU beds.

In region E, which covers multiple counties in North Texas, there are currently 3,348 COVID patients. That's an increase of 229 COVID patients compared to Sunday, according to DFW Hospital Council President/CEO W. Stephen Love.

Those patients represent 22.98% of the available bed capacity in region E, and 50.37% of adult ICU patients have COVID, Love said. The majority of the patients are not vaccinated, he said.

Currently, there are 62 available staffed ICU beds in the hospital region.

ICU patients with COVID

Tarrant County - 1,100

Dallas County - 996

Collin County - 448

Denton County - 208

Hunt County - 54

Grayson County - 87

Ellis County - 100

Rockwall County - 123

Pediatric patients

Unlike previous surges in this pandemic, more children and adolescents are being hospitalized with the delta variant, Love said.

There are 86 pediatric patients hospitalized for COVID in Region E, Love said. On July 30, there were 37 pediatric patients hospitalized for COVID.

"Additionally, the children’s hospitals are treating an unusual number of RSV patients for the summer season," Love said.

The overall percent occupancy of all inpatient pediatric patients to bed capacity is currently running 93.9% and there are four available staffed pediatric ICU beds available in Trauma Service Area E, Love said.

"However, our pediatric hospitals are nimble and the excellent clinical leadership can adapt to the needs of the patients by making operational shifts like using pediatric recovery areas and potential CCU beds and other techniques when needed in high volume situations," Love said.

Love said the available staffed ICU bed metric should not be given full weight when evaluating treatment availability.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County health officials reported 812 new cases Monday and 10 additional deaths.

There are 297 ventilators in use, a decrease of 31, according to the county data dashboard.

There are 1,091 patients in the hospital, an increase of 48.

Denton County