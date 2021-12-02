First omicron variant case reported in Colorado

An Arapahoe County woman who recently returned from a trip to southern Africa is recovering in isolation and is experiencing mild symptoms, CDPHE said.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) provided an update on Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon after confirming the state's first case of the omicron variant.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the first case was identified in an Arapahoe County woman who had recently returned from a trip to several counties in southern Africa via Denver International Airport.

The woman, who is fully vaccinated but has not received a booster, is experiencing minor symptoms and recovering in isolation at her home.

The case was identified following a positive test result through routine case investigation by Tri-County Health Department, and CDPHE epidemiologists flagged it for follow-up because of recent travel history.

CDPHE recommends anyone coming back from international travel should be get tested three to five days after their return.

Colorado is the third state to detect the omicron variant, according to CDPHE. The first omicron variant case in the U.S. was confirmed Wednesday in California, and Minnesota was the second state to confirm a case earlier on Thursday.

It's particularly critical that Coloradans heed caution and get vaccinated, get a booster dose, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, limit large gatherings, wash their hands frequently, get tested if they have symptoms or were exposed, and practice physical distancing.

The omicron variant was recently detected in November in the region of southern Africa, and CDPHE said is may be responsible for an increase in COVID cases in that area.

While more research is needed, CDPHE said it appears omicron may be more transmissible or immune response is not as effective due to a some mutations in the spike proteins of the virus.

CDPHE said it has multiple monitoring programs in place to detect variants in Colorado, which includes wastewater testing and genetic sequencing of test samples by state, private and commercial labs.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed omicron variant case Wednesday in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa. The infected person was identified as a traveler who had returned on Nov. 22, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden (D) will unveil a winter plan to combat the coronavirus which also includes tighter COVID-19 testing rules for travelers entering the country. The White House released details of Biden's plan early Thursday, in advance of the speech.

The U.S. mandate for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses as well as airports and train stations will be extended until mid-March, the White House announced Thursday morning. Mask mandates have been a flashpoint for air travelers, accounting for 72% of unruly passenger complaints in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

