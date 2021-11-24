Traveling for Thanksgiving? Need an at-home COVID test when you get back home?

Here's what you need to know about the CDC's COVID data online tracking tool and at-home COVID-19 tests.

DALLAS — Whether you're catching a flight or hopping in the car for Thanksgiving, here are some tools you might find helpful:

WANT TO KNOW WHAT COVID IS LIKE AT YOUR HOLIDAY DESTINATION?

The CDC has an online tool where you can track cases, transmission rates, and more in the county where you’re celebrating Turkey Day.

WHAT ABOUT WHEN YOU GET BACK HOME FROM YOUR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY? NEED AN AT-HOME COVID TEST?

With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, demand for at-home COVID tests is high. There are several different brands of at-home COVID tests, including BinaxNOW and QuickVue. Grocery stores, CVS, and Walgreens sell these tests in store, but call ahead to make sure they’re in stock.

Amazon offers certain at-home tests, too. Plan ahead to make sure the tests get delivered by the time you need them.

DID YOU ALREADY BUY A HOME COVID TEST FROM THE COMPANY, ELLUME? HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The FDA has recalled certain Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests due to a manufacturing issue. In a Nov. 10 update posted to their website, “the total of affected tests is now around 2 million.”

The FDA continues to work with Ellume to correct the issue.

If you think you had a problem with the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, the FDA encourages you to report the problem through the MedWatch Voluntary Reporting Form.