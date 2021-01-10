Dallas teen 1 of 10 COVID-19 deaths reported by Dallas County Tuesday

Those 10 deaths were reported alongside a three-day total of 2,211 positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, 297 of which are probable cases.

DALLAS — A Dallas teenager is one of 10 deaths reported from COVID-19 Tuesday in Dallas County, according to a news release from the county. The teen had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying, high-risk health conditions.

Those 10 deaths were reported alongside a three-day total of 2,211 positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, 297 of which are probable cases. Tuesday's report includes numbers from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Statewide, Texas reported 7,466 new positive cases, 277 new deaths and 7,769 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 Tuesday.

So far in Dallas County, health officials have reported a cumulative total of 4,696 deaths, 333,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 58,594 probable cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in March 2020.

The other nine deaths reported Tuesday include a Dallas man in his 40s who had no underlying health conditions and was found dead at his home; a Sachse man in his 40s who was found dead at his home and had underlying, high-risk health conditions; a Carrollton woman in her 50s who was living at a long-term care facility and who died in hospice care with underlying, high-risk health conditions; and a Mesquite man in his 20s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying, high-risk health conditions.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine every day the Texas State Fair is open, from 10 a.m-6 p.m. at the clinic behind Big Tex, between the Tower and Grand buildings.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 11 deaths from cOVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 4,363 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. The county's COVID dashboard reports 817 new cases, for a cumulative total of 349,614 since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 16% of the county's available hospital beds are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health is reporting zero deaths from COVID-19 Monday and Tuesday. The last time the public health entity reported deaths from COVID-19 in Denton County was Oct. 1, when two people were reported dead from the disease, bringing the county's total to 695 dead from the virus.

Tuesday, DCPH reported 443 new cases of COVID-19.

