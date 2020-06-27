COVID-19 updates: Restrictions tighten as cases, hospitalizations increase

Gov. Greg Abbott said in hindsight, the reopening of bars should have been delayed.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday morning that requires bars to shut down. Restaurants must reduce indoor dining to 50% capacity beginning Monday.

The order is in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout Texas.

In the last four days alone, Texas has reported more than 23,000 confirmed new cases. On Friday, the state surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time. That's a threefold increase from a month ago.

During an interview with WFAA, Abbott was asked about the spike in cases and actions he took when reopening the state's economy.

"What we have seen in following the data, is that there are certain different types of locations that have led to the spread of the coronavirus. And hence, our order focusing on those locations – one is bars," he said.

The governor went on to say in hindsight he would have delayed the reopening of bars.

"Especially, now knowing how rapidly coronavirus could spread in the bar setting."

Under the governor's latest order, rafting and tubing outfitters must close. Abbott also says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments.

Denton City Council passes ordinance requiring face coverings

Friday evening the Denton City Council passed an order that requires businesses to enforce mask use within five days.

Similar to Dallas and Tarrant counties, businesses within the City of Denton must post the new face-covering policy at or near all entrances.

The order is in effect until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 4, or until otherwise acted upon by the Council.

Beginning July 2, residents can report concerns regarding potential violations of the order online, or by calling and leaving a message at 940-349-8228.

Officials say violations may be enforced by Denton police officers, building enforcement officers, zoning compliance officers, or community improvement services officers.

