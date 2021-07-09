3 COVID-19 updates you should know from Tarrant County Commissioners' meeting

“Just about a few weeks ago, I was reporting one death, zero deaths, two deaths a day,” Vinny Taneja said. “Now, 27 (deaths) today. I mean, that’s become the norm.”

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — In case you missed it, the Tarrant County commissioners held their weekly meeting Tuesday. Below are three COVID-related topics they discussed:

COVID numbers increasing; 27 deaths reported Tuesday

COVID patients make up just over 27% of Tarrant County hospitalizations, public health officials announced Tuesday.

One in five people is testing positive for COVID-19, TCPH Director Vinny Taneja said. That translates to a positivity rate of roughly 21%.

The county’s death toll also keeps increasing.

“Just about a few weeks ago, I was reporting one death, zero deaths, two deaths a day,” Taneja said. “Now, 27 (deaths) today. I mean, that’s become the norm.”

Medical professionals worried about kids and COVID; numbers show increase

"The concern is for our kids. We’re seeing a rapid increase in hospitalizations with kids. We’re seeing record numbers of kids getting hospitalized with COVID. And of course, lots of cases occurring in the younger age group," Taneja said.

Cook Children’s announced the hospital broke a record Friday: 41 kids were in the hospital with COVID, which is the most they’d seen during the entire pandemic.

But that record was broken again on Tuesday: A hospital spokesperson told WFAA that 44 kids are now sick with COVID at Cook Children’s.

“It is my appeal to those parents: Get the facts. Vaccine is safe. Let’s get your kids vaccinated,” Taneja said.

For more details from Cook Children's, click here.

What is the county doing?

Need to find a COVID shot in Tarrant County? Check out their vaccine finder here.

Here’s Tarrant County’s COVID hotline: 817-248-6299

Five new vaccination clinics and testing sites at Tarrant County Community College launched this month. According to the school’s website, three campus locations will open their vaccination clinics starting Wednesday. More information can be found here.

At Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, Judge Glen Whitley expressed interest in exploring a potential incentive program – possibly similar to what Harris County is doing -- to encourage people to get the vaccine.