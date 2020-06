For third straight day, Texas sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Dr. Philip Huang says Dallas County residents need to remain vigilant and continue to take precautions against the cornonavirus.

For the third day in a row, Texas has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 2,153 patients, according to data released Wednesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the North Texas region has surpassed its previous record set on May 16.

Data shows the Dallas-Fort Worth area currently has 687 patients hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

During the past three days, the number of patients in hospitals has continued to increase. Below is a breakdown of those numbers:

Monday: 1,935

Tuesday: 2,056

Wednesday: 2,153

Dr. Philip Huang with the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department said he has concerns about the increase.

“We’re sometimes the victim of our own success, and when we don’t see all the bad stuff happening then we think ‘Oh it’s fine to just relax on this,’” Huang said.

Huang said people need to remain vigilant and continue to follow precautions such as wearing cloth masks and social distancing.

“People do need to be vigilant and it’s going to determine what happens over the next several weeks," he said.

Huang said local experts believe the Dallas-Fort Worth area is still in the “red zone” because there has not been a steady significant decline in numbers for 14 days.

According to a chart released Tuesday by Dallas officials, the number of hospital beds, including the ICU unit occupied has continued to increase since the end of March.

The increase of hospitalizations comes the same week that Texas will launch another phase reopening. On Friday, restaurants will be allowed to resume service at near capacity.

Protestors can be tested for COVID-19

Anyone who has participated in a protest during the last week can receive a confidential test for COVID-19. The testing will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. by Parkland Hospital officials at the American Airlines Center.

"Your information is not shared with law enforcement, nor does a test count against the public charge rule," Judge Clay Jenkins said.