COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 285 new cases, 20 additional deaths

There have been 57 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, and six cases of the B.1.429 variant, which originated in California

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 285 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

State health officials reported 2,267 new cases in the state and 68 additional deaths.

The new cases in Dallas County include 61 probable cases. There have been 254,591 confirmed cases and 3,747 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 57 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom; six cases of the B.1.429 variant, which originated in California; and one case of the B.1.526 variant, which originated in New York, in Dallas County residents, officials said.

Seven of those people had a history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas.

In the past 30 days, there have been 1,110 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 351 separate schools, from Kindergarten to 12th grade. Fifteen of the new cases over the past week have been associated with youth sports, health officials said.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Denton County

Denton County health officials reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.