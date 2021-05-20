COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 90 cases, Denton County reports 39 cases

There have been 259,892 cases in Dallas County and 75,656 cases in Denton County.

DALLAS — On Thursday, Dallas County reported 90 additional cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths, officials said. In Dallas County, there have been 4,009 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Of the new cases, 71 were confirmed and 19 were probable. There have been 259,892 cases in the county.

There have been 87 reported cases of COVID variants in the county. Two additional cases of the COVID variant that was first discovered in India were reported Thursday.

The additional deaths include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. He died in a facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Texas has surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 deaths with a total of 50,051, according to state data. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, California is the only other state with more than 50,000 deaths. Texas has averaged 40 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past week.

COVID-19 variant first detected in India found in North Texas, officials say

Two cases of the coronavirus variant spreading through India have been identified in North Texas for the first time, officials with Dallas County and UT Southwestern Medical Center confirmed.

Scientists with the medical center found the two cases of the variant first detected in India using "next-generation sequencing technologies along with targeted PCR testing," a news release said.

Officials with Dallas County said the two people who tested positive for the variant were under the age of 12 and were not vaccinated. They also had no recent travel history.

Denton County reports 8 additional deaths, 38 new cases

Denton County Public Health reported eight additional deaths Thursday, bringing the total deaths in the county to 574 since tracking began in March 2020.

The deaths include:

A female over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville

A male in his 30s who was a resident of The Colony

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Inspired Living Lewisville

A female over 80 who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 40s who was a resident of Denton

A female in her 60s who was a resident of Roanoke

A male over 80 who was a resident of Corinth Rehab

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Inspired Living Lewisville

The county also reported 38 additional cases. There have been 75,656 cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Free Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds and older

There will be a vaccine clinic for 12- to 15-year-olds and older for the first dose shot on Monday, May 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The second dose is available on Monday, June 14 from 3 to 7 p.m.

They will take place at the Beckley Saner Recreational Center at 114 W. Hobson Ave., Dallas. Walmart pharmacy techs will be on site.

USMD offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine to public on May 25

USMD in Irving is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older on Tuesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third floor of the USMD Las Colinas Clinic at 6750 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Walk-ins are welcome, or registration is available here.